Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,355,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

