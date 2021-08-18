Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.