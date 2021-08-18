Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 281.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

