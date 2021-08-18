Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UPH opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

In other UpHealth news, CEO Avi S. Katz acquired 63,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Miotto acquired 417,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

