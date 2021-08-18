Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Increased by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

