Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

H stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,166,358. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

