Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Homes 4 Rent Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

