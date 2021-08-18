Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,090,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,531,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,156,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

