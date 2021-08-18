Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

