Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.38 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

