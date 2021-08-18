Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

