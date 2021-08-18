Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Lowered by Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.84 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $64,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

