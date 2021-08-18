Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Decreased by Analyst

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

HCG opened at C$41.34 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

