Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Lifted by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

