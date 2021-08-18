Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

