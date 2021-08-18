Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoGames in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.72 million and a PE ratio of 103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

