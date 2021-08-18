Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Boosted by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.67.

RBA stock opened at C$79.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

