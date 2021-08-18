Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TCON stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

