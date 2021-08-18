Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered by Analyst

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.