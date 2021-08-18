Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$41.08 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$35.34 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

