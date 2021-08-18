Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NYSE RBA opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $776,013 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

