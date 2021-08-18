Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:QLGN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,884. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

