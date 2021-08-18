Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:QLGN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,884. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
