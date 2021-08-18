Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:QBAK remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Qualstar has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.95.
About Qualstar
