Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:QBAK remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Qualstar has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.95.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

