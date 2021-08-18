QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

