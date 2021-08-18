Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.61 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,937,022 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

