Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 161,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 802,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,006,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Facebook by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Facebook by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $358.45 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

