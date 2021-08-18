Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

