Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

