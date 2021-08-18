Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $102.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55.

