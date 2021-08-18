RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $31.27. RadNet shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

