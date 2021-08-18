Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.37 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 710,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,789.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

