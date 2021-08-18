RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $32,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $425,019 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

