Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 696 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

