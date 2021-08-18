Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 204 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

