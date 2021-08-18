Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $562.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $576.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.