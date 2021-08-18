Raymond James Boosts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

HCG opened at C$41.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$42.23.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

