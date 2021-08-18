Raymond James Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$18.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

