Raymond James Lowers CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.96. 910,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,578. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

