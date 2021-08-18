Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $140.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

