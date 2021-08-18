Raytheon Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

