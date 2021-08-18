RE Advisers Corp Acquires 24,200 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 9,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,184. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.