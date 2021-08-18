RE Advisers Corp Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.12% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $73.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.