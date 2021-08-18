RE Advisers Corp Sells 21,277 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $71,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 243,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

