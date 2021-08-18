Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.

8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.

8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.44. 94,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,432. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

