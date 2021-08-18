Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.75.
- 8/13/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/14/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.44. 94,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,432. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.
In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.