Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT):

8/6/2021 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $172.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $268.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s backlog was $16.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up $2.7 billion sequentially. This bodes well for its performance in the second quarter. However, higher input costs will hurt margins in the quarter. In 2021, results are expected to improve, aided by strong demand in China and pickup in global manufacturing activity. The Construction Industries segment is expected to gain on strength in residential construction and recovery in non-residential construction in the United States, and robust construction demand in Brazil. The Resource Industries segment wil likely benefit from improving commodity prices. Savings from its restructuring actions will also boost margins. Further, a robust liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings, and services and digital initiatives are expected to drive growth.”

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4,058.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

