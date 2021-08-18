Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

