Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 5.26 and last traded at 5.50. Approximately 427,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 953,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total transaction of 750,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,001,000.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

