ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $81.89 million and approximately $208,847.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,806.59 or 0.99744452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00982347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00467099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00356184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00074440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004555 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

