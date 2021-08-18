Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

