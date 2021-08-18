renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. renDOGE has a market cap of $938,772.40 and $355,587.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00127880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,199.80 or 0.99738088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00882136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.51 or 0.06788637 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

